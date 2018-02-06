Narcotics

Jan. 17 — 1:22 a.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 500 W. 800 S. in Orem for a non-moving violation. During the investigation, the driver was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license and the passenger admitted possessing a small amount of narcotics. A citation and several warnings were issued to the driver. The drugs were seized from the passenger.

Controlled Substance

Jan. 22 — 12:11 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle on 400 W. 1200 S. in Orem for a moving violation and noticed the smell of marijuana while speaking to the driver. The car was searched and the passenger was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation for the observed violations. The passenger was cited for possession of drugs.

DUI

Jan. 22 — 1:04 a.m.

An officer pulled over a vehicle on University Parkway for moving and non-moving violations. While speaking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The driver was found to be operating the motor vehicle while under the influence and was booked into Utah County Jail for several additional offenses. The vehicle was impounded.

Alcohol Offense

Jan. 25 — 2:06 p.m.

An officer received a complaint of an intoxicated person outside the Extended Education Building. Upon finding the individual, the officer contacted the parents, who came and picked him up.

DUI

Jan. 26 — 2:57 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for two non-moving violations.The officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and observed the signs and symptoms of intoxication. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located drugs and paraphernalia on the driver. The drugs were seized, and the driver was found to be operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated and was booked into Utah County Jail.