FIRE THE LOSERS | QF S2 Ep5

Posted on Author Ethan Young

The UVU Review:

  1. Volleyball – UVU volleyball has now won two-straight WAC games after dropping the opener last Thursday. They won on homecoming 3-2 against UTRGV, and yesterday 3-0 at CSUB. Thoughts on recent play?
  2. Women’s Soccer – UVU women’s soccer won their last non-conference game of the season last Saturday on homecoming over NDSU, with a score of 3-2. They scored in the 86th minute to take the lead, goal was scored by Julianna Carter, and was her second game-winner in the 86th minute or later this season. Thoughts heading into conference play Sunday at 5-5-1? (Also having matched their entire win total of last season already.)
  3. Men’s Soccer – UVU men’s soccer concluded homecoming last Saturday with a WAC victory over Houston Baptist by a score of 3-0. Future guest Blake Friscknecht scored in his fourth-consecutive game, putting him back in a tie of the lead for goals scored in the WAC. The Wolverines are now at 4-3-1 and 1-0 in conference, thoughts as they hit the road over the weekend?
  UVU Men and Women's soccer – The two programs each received an academic award.
  5. UVU Men’s Basketball – Playing a nationally televised game for the first time ever at Kentucky on Nov. 18. The game will be on ESPN2.

The In-State Special:

  1. BYU Football (Bye this weekend, lost at Toledo last week)
  2. Utah Football (Bye this weekend, won at home against WSU last week)
  3. Utah State Football (At #5 LSU, won at home against CSU last week)

The Final Stretch:

  1. Fair pay bill passed in California this week, comes into effect in 2023. Now trying to be passed in other states starting with Florida as soon as the news was announced.


Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:   
Host: Andrew Creer  
Co Host: Tanner Heath  
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young  
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 10/07/19)

Avatar
Ethan Young
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

