Junior midfielder Zach Maas scorching a pass right past the defender
UVU suffers close loss to top-10 team

Senior forward Blake Frischknecht eager to score.
Utah Valley men’s soccer team faced off against No. 6 ranked Saint Mary’s to finish off their two-game stint in Sin City. A close, hard-fought 1-2 score would not be enough to knock down the powerhouse as UVU lost Sunday afternoon.

This was the Wolverines last chance to pull off a victory before starting WAC play. A record of 3-3-1 is what UVU brings to the WAC table — a record that isn’t to be looked down upon. Only three teams come into WAC play with better records than the Wolverines: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Grand Canyon University and the University of the Incarnate Word. 

SMU wasted no time getting the first goal of the night, which came in the first 15 minutes of the match. Anders Engebretsen, a junior forward, snuck the ball in off a penalty kick due to a UVU handball. Another goal wouldn’t come until after a long drought, as the Gaels would score again in the 83rd minute, giving them a 2-0 lead.

“Today was a fantastic match between two very good teams. The margins were thin, I thought we deserved a bit better, but I couldn’t be more proud of the quality and commitment we exhibited throughout,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas. “Our non-conference schedule featured four teams that were in the Top 25 at one point or another, and we were up to the task. Now we take that experience and get ready for our WAC opener this coming Saturday against HBU on homecoming.”

A goal by senior forward Blake Frischknecht in the 84th minute would save the Wolverines the embarrassment of being shut out by the Gaels. Frischknecht now has a team-leading four goals on the season. 

In short, the goal in the 84th would be the best the Wolverines could do. This win adds to the Gaels winning streak, giving them 31 consecutive wins. 

The Wolverines will now prepare for WAC play as they are scheduled to host Houston Baptist at Clyde Field on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. MST. 

Jared Jensen

Sports briefs

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Campus sports

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Preseason best time for Price

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

