UVU suffers close loss to top-10 team

Senior forward Blake Frischknecht eager to score.

Photo by Zach Burkart

Utah Valley men’s soccer team faced off against No. 6 ranked Saint Mary’s to finish off their two-game stint in Sin City. A close, hard-fought 1-2 score would not be enough to knock down the powerhouse as UVU lost Sunday afternoon.

This was the Wolverines last chance to pull off a victory before starting WAC play. A record of 3-3-1 is what UVU brings to the WAC table — a record that isn’t to be looked down upon. Only three teams come into WAC play with better records than the Wolverines: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Grand Canyon University and the University of the Incarnate Word.

SMU wasted no time getting the first goal of the night, which came in the first 15 minutes of the match. Anders Engebretsen, a junior forward, snuck the ball in off a penalty kick due to a UVU handball. Another goal wouldn’t come until after a long drought, as the Gaels would score again in the 83rd minute, giving them a 2-0 lead.

“Today was a fantastic match between two very good teams. The margins were thin, I thought we deserved a bit better, but I couldn’t be more proud of the quality and commitment we exhibited throughout,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas. “Our non-conference schedule featured four teams that were in the Top 25 at one point or another, and we were up to the task. Now we take that experience and get ready for our WAC opener this coming Saturday against HBU on homecoming.”

A goal by senior forward Blake Frischknecht in the 84th minute would save the Wolverines the embarrassment of being shut out by the Gaels. Frischknecht now has a team-leading four goals on the season.

In short, the goal in the 84th would be the best the Wolverines could do. This win adds to the Gaels winning streak, giving them 31 consecutive wins.

The Wolverines will now prepare for WAC play as they are scheduled to host Houston Baptist at Clyde Field on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. MST.

Photo by Cameron Hunsinger