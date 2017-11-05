Photo by Mykah Heaton

PHOENIX — Siri Dahl equalized in the final minutes of the second half and Brooklyn Nielsen

made a save in the penalty shootout to help lift the UVU women’s soccer team to victory and

its second WAC title in school history.

Breanna Dewaal, Libby Weber and Tori Smith all converted their penalties for UVU. The

Wolverines won 3-1 in the penalty shootout. Nielsen made one save in the shootout. One

Seattle U attempt went wide, while the final shot went off the right post.

In the dying minutes of the second half, Breanna McCarter delivered a cross from the right side

and Dahl came flying into the box and her sliding shot went into the bottom right corner to

equalize for UVU.

Seattle U got on the scoreboard first in the 30 minute after UVU gave the ball away in midfield.

Stephanie Spiekerman then delivered a cross from the right side and Natasha Howe’s header beat

Nielsen to give the Redhawks a 1-0 lead.

UVU nearly scored in the 84 minute when Smith’s long range effort went off the bar, then

deflected off of Redhawks keeper Ashley Routh and hit the post. The referee reviewed the goal-

line camera, but the ball did not cross the line.

In extra time, Seattle thought to have the game winner in the 97 minute when a cross into

the box was deflected and got past Nielsen and into the net. However, a Redhawks player

was in an offside position as she went to touch the ball over the line. The Seattle sideline was

screaming at the referee to review the decision, but rules only allow review of potential goal-

line goals.

UVU outshot Seattle 20 to 11 overall, and 5 to 2 with attempts on goal. The Wolverines

earned seven corners during the match compared to the Redhawks’ three. McCarter led the

team with six shots, while Smith added five shots. Amber Tripp and Hannah Bruce each had two

shots.

Nielsen recorded one save in regulation and extra time for the Wolverines, playing all 110

minutes, but no save was bigger than the one she made in the penalty shootout.

UVU wins its second WAC title; it is also the second title in three seasons. The win puts the

Wolverine’s record to 11-11- 0 overall this season. The Wolverines now wait for its NCAA

tournament matchup, which will be decided in the selection show Monday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m.

MDT.