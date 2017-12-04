The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to spend it than by participating in festivities with family and friends. To help kick off and enjoy the holidays, here are a few ideas of things to do with loved ones this year.

Christmas in Color

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 30, pile everyone into the car and head to Provo or South Jordan for Christmas in Color. While 1.5 million lights blink in synchronization to holiday music, visitors slowly cruise through bright tunnels and past lit snowmen, snowflakes and Christmas trees. It’s a magical experience for all, and one that shouldn’t be passed over.

Temple Square Lights

For a breathtaking view, take an evening trip to Temple Square between Nov. 26 and Jan. 3. With Christmas lights strewn about every tree, a life size nativity scene, paper lanterns and festive music heard throughout the grounds, an unforgettable memory is just waiting to be made.

Festival of Trees

Step into a winter wonderland Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Festival of Trees at the South Towne Expo Center. The hall is decked with beautiful Christmas trees, carols ring in the air and goodies are available to purchase from intricate shops. And the best part? Every cent raised during the event goes toward giving children at Primary Children’s Hospital a “A Gift of Love” this holiday season.

A Christmas Carol

Hale Centre Theatre is proud to present their nationally acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, opening Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 23. Be sure to attend this classic heartwarming tale that will be performed for the first time on the Jewel Box Stage in the new Sandy theater.

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

From Dec. 14 through Dec. 16, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will hold their annual Christmas concert in the Conference Center at Temple Square. Don’t miss out on seeing this world-renowned choir accompanied by Sutton Foster, Hugh Bonneville, the Orchestra at Temple Square and the Bells on Temple Square. There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit and be reminded of the reason for the season.

Utah Jazz games

Show team spirit by attending a Utah Jazz game in the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena. With a talented and exciting team, excellent food choices and shops to buy fan memorabilia, it’s a great night in the making.