VoiceLine, UVU’s all men a cappella group, took first place in the Northwest quarter finals in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella 2017 Tournament held Jan. 28.

Six a cappella groups from Utah and Colorado competed for the chance to move onto the Northwest Semifinals in Oregon. Each group had 12 minutes to perform their songs. The judges evaluated the performers on the elements of their vocal and visual performances. VoiceLine swept the competition by winning first place and receiving the most outstanding vocal percussion award.

“During my seven years of listening to many a cappella competitions, this one was by far the best I’ve ever heard,” sad Lucy Jackson, opening director and ICCA Northwest and Southwest producer.

According to Ambree Gawrych, a nursing junior, VoiceLine deserved their first place title because of their unique a cappella style.

“I loved them … They were different than the other groups,” said Gawrych “They had amazing vocal percussions and combinations that caught your attention right away more than the other groups.”

The first ever nine man contemporary a cappella group at Utah Valley University was founded in 2012. Since their start, they have performed all over Idaho, Utah and California.

VoiceLine is becoming unstoppable. Adam Heimbigner, MC for the night and BYU Vocal Point alumni, has 20 years of experience in the a cappella profession and had nothing but good things to say about VoiceLine’s performance.

“[Voiceline] is especially fantastic,” said Heimbigner, “The sequence [of the performance] caught your attention and the rhythm made you stay.”

Along with VoiceLine, In the Buff was another all men’s group audience favorite. With their high vocal range, taking third place and winning the Outstanding Arrangement award for their Taylor Swift mashup, they were quite the hit.

“We are competing at a regional level for the first time in a while and it means a tremendous amount,” said Bryant Hake, a member of In the Buff. “We are one of two groups competing from Colorado and it’s great to come and represent our home state.”

Infrared A Cappella from the University of Utah took second place and was applauded for their wide vocal range.

“They can sing so high, I don’t know how they can do it,” said Gawrych, “I don’t even think my voice can go that high.”

The United States Air Force Academy’s premier a cappella group, BYU’s Beyond Measure and women’s group Dunella also competed in the Northwest Quarter Finals.

Voiceline and Infrared A Cappella will compete against other groups from the Northwest region at the Northwest Semifinal in Salem, Oregon on Mar. 25.