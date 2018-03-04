When you hear of V-day, some might think Valentine’s. But, V-day actually stands for Vagina day and is inspired by Eve Ensler’s 1995 Vagina Monologues. UVU has held the monologues for 12 years, and the Peace and Justice club held the mantle this year at Center Stage Feb. 22.

The director and award winning actress Rebekah Dunford put together a group of women and one man to read off a series of statements and stories, collected by Eve Ensler from women all over the world.

“We try our our very best to have as much diversity as possible in the different genders, race, ages and everything,” said Dunford.

Though the diversity of the actors was slim in terms of ethnicity, the stories they told were far from it with each having a different take on the vagina and its sexualization. Specifically, the experience with womanhood and the sexual and emotional treatment that comes with it. From tragic rape victims to a hilarious lesbian dominatrix, this tops one of the most interesting shows put on at UVU. Many of the performers in the show had a semblance with the characters they were reading.

“I remember going through a lot of the same things growing up, feeling wrong, feeling out of place,” said Annabelle Jensen, a transgender woman and psychology major. Annabelle read off the monologue named “They Beat the Girl Out of Me…or So They Thought.”

From an early age, a trans woman who asked to remain anonymous, wondered why she couldn’t wear makeup, and why she had to walk around topless at the beach when other girls didn’t. As time wore on her feeling became stronger, but so did others and her peers beat her senseless. She lost her way, joined the marines, grew a full beard, and “became duller, jaded.” She eventually ran away and started her transition in Miami. After a while she told her parents, and her father helped pay for the transition.

“The most real part was talking about parents; my parents don’t accept my transition at all.” Said Annabelle. Both Annabelle and the anonymous trans woman had more than a rough time with their parents and identity, the difference is the parents reaction.

Many of the readings were from the 1995 version, but three spotlight additions were made for the end of the performance by female community members and students. The theme this year for V-day was “rise, resist, unite.” Kindra Ammett, the advisor for philosophy and disciplinary studies, created a monologue for “rise” and how tired she is of The Vagina Monologues. From her four-year-old being sexually harassed to her abusive relationship and the hardship of divorce in Mormon culture, she is tired of the monologues’ necessity to exist.

“I am waiting for the day that this isn’t necessary, then we can move on to the other issues,” Ammett said.

Keli Byers told a personal story about how a returned missionary raped her, and how she drove herself home drugged instead of accept a ride from the man who drugged her. Being in a religious and tight knit culture, it’s humbling and sometimes unbelievable how close to home these types of stories and experiences can get.