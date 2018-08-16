Free popcorn in hand, UVU students came to the Ragan Theater for the showing of the new comedy, “I Feel Pretty” on Aug. 9. It was part of the ongoing Summer Movie Series held by the UVUSA, which will be going on till Aug. 30. Movies are typically shown at the Fountain Courtyard at 9 p.m., but this one was moved indoors due to air quality outside. The change of location didn’t deter students, as the Ragan was packed and students brought blankets and pillows to make themselves cozy.

This is the fourth time that the Summer Movie Series has been held. Student activities coordinator Marie Squyres said that UVUSA works with a movie rights company called Swank, to allow them distribution and viewing rights for the movies they choose. Availability is a factor in the planning process and the dates that each movie gets shown. Squyres said that the series is a great chance for students to get out and have something fun to do, especially while the weather is still nice.

According to UVUSA member and Exercise Science major Maddie Miskho, planning starts at end of spring semester and the beginning of summer. They decide on around 4-5 movies in the summer and get prepped with buying food and starting advertising, which the career development center helps with.

Squyres said that in the future, they might put on activities before the movies begin. This year, the UVUSA held a Harry Potter birthday celebration that had a good turnout. They are considering occasionally hosting events like it prior to the movie showing in the future.

In the 2018 series, the next movies will be “Avengers: Infinity War” on Aug. 18, “Ocean’s 8” on Aug. 23 and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on Aug. 30.