In Symphonique, a continuation of the Mixtape Live event put on by UVU, major companies worked with UVU students such as Millennium Dance company and Aeris Aerial Arts to put on a show just short of Cirque du Soleil.

Death-defying performances coupled with a mixture of old and new age music breathed life into an already astounding spectacle March 30 at Mountain View High School.

“I think it’s the best college show I have seen…ever,” said Drew Baumgartner, a former UVU student.

Rightly so, with beautiful choreography, perfectly executed and well-balanced with aerial performances and singers, it was all around interesting. There was so much going on with dancers prancing, singers puffing away while 20 feet off the ground, aerial acrobats wrap and twist from cloth ropes or crawl like spiders through cages; it overwhelmed the senses.

The problem was that it was hard to focus on just one thing. There really wasn’t a focal point or specific person to look at. The singers were in the spotlight, but the most interesting parts of the show were the aerial performers. Though this may not have been the intention, the acrobats stole the show.

The singers, instrumentals and backstage work where all student driven. The dancers and aerial acrobats have performed in major productions such as Cirque du Soleil, giving students professional experience while working with professionals.

According to Todd Sorensen, the end goal of programs like these is to showcase the schools potential and to, hopefully, interest major companies into working with the school to recruit students.

“The point of [the show] was to be kind of quirky, to resemble a Cirque show,” said Terrell Baker, a commercial music major at UVU.

It did have the quirky feel, and with no real program guide every performance was a pleasant surprise.

With hip hop dancers popping, locking and rocking to “Requiem of a dream,” this show definitely was unique. During one of the performances, high school student Elise Kapp, along with three others, moved and weaved through a aerial cube. They hung from the strength of just their necks and other bodily parts not meant for support while interpretive dancers flowed around the stage to “Symphony” by Clean Bandit.

“It’s to showcase young people’s talents and kind of like a story to never give up on your dreams,” said Evelyn Escalonco, a vocalist major who sang “Symphony.”

Many other music genres like gangster rap, alternative rock, and classical music gave a variety that everyone could enjoy.