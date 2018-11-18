The Outdoor Adventure Center held a showing of the next film in their outdoor film series at Center Stage on November 14th. “Meru”, this month’s choice, is a film about three men who defy all physical boundaries. The men struggle to make it to the top of “The Shark’s Fin,” a climb which, at the time, was thought to be impossible. The story follows these men through loss, love, perseverance, heartbreak, injury and ultimately success. Together, these men do what no one has ever done before and discover a lot about themselves in the process.

The OAC started this film series to expose students to the outdoors and encourage them to start their own love affair with nature. Even the snacks and raffle prizes offered at this event were centered around a love of nature. Kind bars, Guayaki Yerba Mate and Adidas are all brands dedicated to conservation and sustainability. Attendees were encouraged to enjoy these free, earth conscious snacks while being informed of the good these brands are trying to do.

“Meru” is an absolutely gorgeous film. Viewers could feel as though they were with those men on the mountain, risking their lives and discovering something about themselves along the way.

The risks these men took while attempting this near impossible feat baffled many of the audience members. The list of challenges included frostbite, trench foot, avalanches, high altitudes, -20 degree weather, one team member having a stroke and more. Alissa Chamberlain, a volunteer trip leader with the OAC, said the film made her scared, “I would never do that. It was insane!”

So why did they do it? With friends and family at home waiting for them, why would they risk death? While no one in attendance has tried a climb anything quite as terrifying as the one in the film, Wyatt Peterson, a member of the OAC, spoke from his personal experience and said, “It’s the mental clarity I get when I do it. It helps me clear my mind.”