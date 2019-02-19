UVU Commercial Music students react to Noorda Center at first showcase in building

Students in the Commercial Music program presented their original works at their semester’s showcase on Friday, Feb. 15. Performers discussed embarrassing moments during sound checks, the camaraderie a pleasant distraction from pre-show jitters as they prepare to perform in the Noorda Performing Arts Center, the new arts building.

“Seeing the new concert hall and the grandeur makes me feel a sense of responsibility to excel.” Tyler Teerlink, a music education junior, said.

Sadie Anderson, a junior double majoring in Commercial Music and Vocal performance, agreed, “Now we have studios and practice rooms… they must have a lot of faith in this music program so I have to be something they can be proud of.”

“We tried to be involved from the very beginning to assure that the building achieved what we as faculty wanted it to. The students realize they have to up their game,” Todd Sorensen, a commercial music professor, said.

Tyler Teerlink, a student in the commercial music program, gets the crowd laughing with a humorous performance of an original song about what he thinks love is, performed during the Commercial Music Showcase on Friday, Feb. 15. (Photo by Johnny Morris)

Corbyn Milius, a junior Commercial Music major who also hosted the event, expressed her and her fellow students appreciation for the building in the hall before the show even began and said, “It’ll help [art students] reach our full potential.”

Among several original and well written pieces is “I am the Flame” a personal anthem for Anderson. The piano accompaniment was subtle and served to enhance the vocals. The lyrics were empowering as she discovered her own strength.

“I’ve crowned myself the survivor… I’m not just the fire, I’m the flame,” Anderson sang in the chorus of her song.

Emily Rose, another of the night’s singers, performed her song, “Water,” which was reminiscent of African Spiritual music with an old-time, jazzy sound. In the middle of her song the music and lyrics slowed, but she adjusted to it flawlessly. The audience couldn’t help but clap along.

Teerlink presented his original song, “Puzzle.” He introduced this piece by saying it is “too romantic to be about any of my past relationships.” His genuine and sweet lyrics rang out with an understanding of love.

“Never too late,” is written and performed by Evelyn Escalona, who has previously displayed her rapping skill. With this piece she exhibited breadth with a classic ballad sound.

After an evening of students’ music in the new arts building, Corbyn Milius closed the showcase by mentioning Mixtape Live, made by Commercial Music students, showing on April 13. Find more information and tickets to that event here.

Photo by Johnny Morris. Featured in the photo is Evelyn Escalana, a freshman who performs under the name Zarah, performing at the event. Escalana is obtaining her music recording certificate at UVU.