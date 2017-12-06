A great way to get into the Christmas spirit is by participating in festivities with family and friends. Nonetheless, staying home is sometimes preferred to going out and about on those cold winter days. In such cases, Christmas movies are a great way to boost holiday cheer. Here are the top five movies to watch this Christmas season while huddled beside the fire sipping hot cocoa.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

While the Whos of Who-ville celebrate and love Christmas, the Grinch (voiced by Boris Karloff) despises it. Consequently, he tries to ruin it by stealing every gift in the village. Despite his best efforts, however, he comes to realize that Christmas is about more than the presents received. Though most have seen Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic, it contains a great message and should be revisited every year.

4. A Christmas Story (1983)

When Ralphie was a kid (Peter Billingsley), all he wanted for Christmas was a Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Many years later, Ralphie reflects back (narrated by Jean Shepherd) on his cherished memories of this one 1940s Christmas season. Not only is the movie full of good laughs, but it also brings viewers back to the excitement and innocence of Christmas as seen through a child’s eyes.

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Revered by many as one of the funniest holiday movies of all time, Christmas Vacation tells the story of Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) as he attempts to bring his family together for a, as Griswold puts it, “fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.” This results in 97 minutes of hilarious antics and family bonding that will uplift and welcome the Christmas spirit.

2. Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) becomes the eight-year-old man of the house after accidentally getting left at home while his family takes a Christmas vacation. Not only does he have to make meals and grocery shop by himself, but he must also protect his house from two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) roaming the neighborhood. Full of comedic moments and heart touching scenes, Home Alone is a must-see holiday film.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

When George Bailey (James Stewart) finds himself struggling with the challenges of life, he begins thinking the world would be better without him. While in the depths of despair, an angel (Henry Travers) appears and shows him how important his life is. This black-and-white holiday classic tells a heartwarming story that reminds everybody of the value they hold.