Late-night cravings should not be ignored. Those instincts are important and should not be satisfied with a cup of fruit or some milk. You should go for the good stuff. So, the next time your body is screaming at you to satisfy your late-night craving, here are the first five of the top-10 best late-night stops in Utah County so you can go to bed happy and full.

The Roll Up Crepe

What better way to satisfy your cravings than with a crepe stuffed with chocolate, fruit, cream or brownie chunks? The Roll Up Crepe is a local hotspot that makes handmade crepes. Some of the customer favorites include the Awkward First Date and the Tinder. Both crepes include ingredients like vanilla ice cream, caramelized bananas, brownies, chocolate and caramel sauce. If you’re not feeling like eating something sweet, this intimate crepe cafe also makes soups, salads, mouthwatering paninis and savory crepes.

Waffle Love

Who doesn’t love a good waffle in the late hours of the night? Waffle Love has a variety of unique and delicious waffles to choose from. They have waffles with chocolate, fruit, lemon curd, whip cream, Nutella, cinnamon and so much more. You name it and Waffle Love probably has it.

Bruges Waffles & Frites

There is no better combo than waffles and fries. A nice waffle by itself can satisfy even the worst late-night cravings, but adding a side of fries to that waffle can make a nice waffle turn into an amazing waffle. Named “Best Fries” in City Weekly’s Best in Utah in 2011 and 2012, Bruges Waffles & Frites knows how to make the best fries in Utah County. The prices may be a little steep for the serving size, but the cost is worth it.

In-N-Out

This is the classic late-night food run spot. You can never go wrong with a good burger from In-N-Out. Fries, burgers and shakes make it the ultimate late-night craving destination. In-N-Out is open later than most restaurants, diners and dessert places. If you’re already in your pajamas and don’t want to walk into a restaurant with people, In-N-Out has a drive thru. A juicy burger, in your pajamas, late at night, what could be better?

Krispy Kreme

Sometimes a doughnut is needed and Krispy Kreme is the place to go. With a variety of chocolate, sugar, filled and maple doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is the perfect place to go for a sweet tooth with a late night craving. They also have a drive thru so feel free to go in your pajamas with no shame. Krispy Kreme is always having promotions and ways to get free doughnut, so be sure to check their website and the “hot now” sign outside the store in Orem on University Parkway. If the sign lit up, you best get yourself into the store for a free, freshly baked doughnut.