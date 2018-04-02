Netflix has a wide variety of shows that are worth staying up and watching until 2 a.m., regardless of an early work day. Netflix began as a popular destination for well-loved movies and shows.

Recently, Netflix has shown a more diverse and edgier versions of shows that keep you awake at night. For those seeking a darker side of Netflix, here are four shows worth binge-watching.

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy stars as the leader of a gangster family in Birmingham, England following WWI. The gangster mob, known as the “Peaky Blinders,” is run by the Shelby family, which everyone in town fears to even speak of. The men of the mob set themselves apart from others by sewing razor blades in the front of their caps for moments that require a bit o’ force.

The Peaky Blinders’ main goal through the show is to make sure everyone knows they are on top, including other rival gangs regardless of the cost. This show delves into the mind of Murphy’s character, who is trying to recover from the effects of war while trying to maintain power in Birmingham and avoid being murdered by a rival gang.

Mindhunter

Set in the late 1970s when the FBI is trained to lock up high-profile, sociopath murderers without a second thought, two FBI agents seek to question the psychology of murder within the mind of each murderer. Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) take on the job of personally interviewing each high-profile convict using sociological and psychological methods of investigation to reveal the motives for why they became a murderer.

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Sean Bean stars as inspector John Marlott in the late 19th century who discovers a young girl’s body on the side of a river that appears to have various body parts sewn together. As the mystery begins to unfold, Marlott discovers that impoverished children in the town fear something they call “the monster.” This psychological thriller is reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes with a blend of Frankenstein lore.

Alias Grace

From the author of The Handmaid’s Tale, Alias Grace follows the story of Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon) who has been placed under psychological investigation by Dr. Jordan (Edward Holcroft) to determine if her conviction of murder was an act of insanity. Set in Canada during the 19th century, this film plays on the roles of men and women in those days and the question what it means to be psychologically disturbed.