It’s a late night after cramming for quizzes — or procrastinating from studying. You’re flipping through Netflix and nothing seems quite right. You consider binging Friends or Orange is the New Black for the tenth time. It’s certainly not a bad idea, but part of you is in the mood for something new. No worries, here’s a list on what to check out next, compiled from your own fellow UVU students.

The show that most students voted for was the thrilling Netflix original Stranger Things by The Duffer Brothers. The sci-fi drama takes place in the seemingly quiet town of Hawkins, Ind. Inspired from media such as E.T. and The Goonies, Stranger Things takes place in the early 1980s. It captures the era perfectly through fashion, Star Wars toys, Dungeons and Dragons game nights, and a soundtrack that features artists such as The Clash and Scorpions. The cast of the show is a loveable bunch of pre-teens and teens who keep finding themselves in the middle of unlikely situations filled with parallel universes and the monsters that crawl out of them. If you’re into fantasy, suspense and an unhealthy amount of hairspray, then Stranger Things is the show for you.

UVU freshman Keenan Geddes said, “[Stranger Things] is a thrill. It gets your heart beating and you want to know what happens next.”

In another small town is the more modern but equally charming Riverdale, which takes a dark twist on the characters from the Archie Comics series. As popular student Jason Blossom is murdered, the town begins to fall into chaos trying to solve the mystery of his death. While dealing with their own everyday struggles, the gang of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead take it upon themselves to find out about the truth that lies beneath their town.

UVU sophomore Chelsea Weekes said, “[Riverdale] keeps you on your toes and it’s not very predictable. When you think you figured it out, they change the direction they were going in. It also isn’t very gory, which is fine by me. And I love how in depth they go with the history of the characters.”

Although dramas are great, sometimes you might be in the mood for something a little more light hearted. Quirky comedy classics The Office and Parks and Recreation are popular options for a good laugh.

UVU sophomore studying elementary education, Morgann Wray, said, “I think [Parks and Recreation] is funnier than The Office. It has good humor and is enjoyable.”