It might be hard to believe it, but we’ve made it to 2018. Another year means another year older and hopefully wiser.

For those of you born in 1998, happy birthday. You’re turning 20 years old this year. Even though you might be too young to buy a drink, you can still enjoy your birthday by watching a movie that is sharing the same age with you.

Here are some movies that are turning 20 this year.

Mulan

Set during one of the ancient dynasties of China, the film follows the story of the female protagonist, Mulan, who takes her father’s place to serve in the emperor’s army to fight the Huns. It’s filled with humor, adventure and plenty of Disney bedazzled songs. This film stands out as going against the pattern of dress-wearing Disney princess movies we are used to seeing and is one of the last animated films before Disney began using computer animation.

The Truman Show

Imagine your whole life being aired 24/7 for the whole world to see. For Truman Burbank, played by Jim Carrey, his entire life has been a television show, but he doesn’t know it. Everything seems perfect, until a woman comes into Truman’s life who tries to tell him his life is a show. Now he begins to question every perfectly placed thing in his life whether it’s real or not.

Saving Private Ryan

Arguably one of the best World War II depictions, Tom Hanks stars in this film, which depicts a group of soldiers who are set out to retrieve a soldier in German occupied France. The soldier is the last of three brothers fallen in combat. Inspired by a true story, this film follows these soldiers on a dangerous mission from the beaches of Normandy, to the front lines of France to hopefully saving this last brother from dying.

A Bug’s Life

The second computer-animated film released by Disney and Pixar after Toy Story, A Bug’s Life follows the life of a misfit ant named Flik who can’t seem to follow the regular life of a colony ant. In order to protect his colony, he sets out to recruit larger bugs for protection from grasshoppers who claim to have a share of the ants’ food. Unbeknownst to Flik, this group of bugs has a circus of a surprises that might not be helpful to Flik’s cause.

If you were born in ’98, or that was the time of your childhood, it’s never a bad time to watch a classic film to celebrate a birthday.