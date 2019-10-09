Jump in with the Jump Rope Club

Jump Rope Club video filmed and edited by Joshua Wirtz

Jump roping doesn’t have to be something you used to do. From double dutch to Chinese wheel, this jump rope club at UVU incorporates a variety of jump roping techniques for novices and experts, so you can join whether you’ve been jump roping for a few years or a few days.

Mariah St. Jeor, Jump Rope Club President, is a junior working on her Associates in Behavioral Science and planning for a degree in Graphic/UX design.

Mariah St. Jeor manages a hand stand in the middle of her jump rope routine.

Mariah, who jumped rope competitively for six years, explained what inspired her to start a jump rope club at UVU, saying, “Some members from my team in Idaho, when they went off to colleges they started their own jump roping clubs. Their teams have grown a lot in the last couple of years, they even go to competitions, so I thought it would be cool to start one here this semester.”

Jeremiah St. Jeor, Vice President of the jump rope club, and Mariah’s husband, got into jump roping by through his wife. “It’s new; it’s something I’ve bever done before. It’s pretty fun as physical activity. I’m kind of a high energy person, so it’s good for me.”

When asked about the future goals of the club, Jeremiah continued, “Eventually, my wife would really like to create a team. That’s the ultimate purpose of the club; it gives people an opportunity to get introduced to jump rope and create a team that could hold competitions against other teams in the state or even other states.”

The jump rope club is open to anyone of any skill level, meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 pm MST, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 pm MST, in an effort to include students with different schedules. All meetings are held in SL room 305.