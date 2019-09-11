UVU students join together to talk about their Christian faith during the monthly InterVarsity meeting. Photo by Natasha Colburn
Arts & Culture News

InterVarsity Faith Discussion lets students get personal

Posted on Author Christian Fullmer Comment(0)

Students freely asked each other questions and took turns sharing their beliefs in small groups Thursday Aug. 5 at the Reflection Center. Faith Discussions is a monthly event designed to facilitate conversation between Latter-day Saint and Evangelical students. 

The casual and friendly environment put newcomers at ease as students meandered into the Reflection Center’s convening room, picking up snacks and chatting as they found their seats. 

Justin Tappan, Campus Ministry Team Leader. Justin joins in on group discussions where UVU students and faculty can talk about their faith in a friendly environment. Photo by Natasha Colburn

During his opening remarks, Justin Tappan, Campus Ministry team leader with InterVarsity, said the goal of the Faith Discussions is to strengthen each others faith by giving people the opportunity to “share why they believe what they believe” and to leave as friends.

Tappan encouraged students to speak for themselves, to get comfortable with disagreeing amiably and to ask all the questions that they have always wanted to ask. 

“Sometimes there are no straight answers to questions like ‘what do you believe about hell?’ or ‘are Mormons Christian?’, but giving each other the chance to share why we believe what we believe in the age of Facebook is a gift” said Tappan.

While most of the students in attendance were either Christian or members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one student self-identified as agnostic and two others stated that they are exploring their beliefs. 

  • Intervarsity holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday of every month in the Reflection Center that are open to all who would like to come and discuss their Christian faith with fellow students and faculty. Photo by Natasha Colburn

Don Chugg, a freshman studying animation and game development, is one such student who attended the discussion as part of his faith exploration. Chugg said that he left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints due to his sexual orientation, and considered himself an atheist. More recently however, he has gravitated toward Christianity. 

“Religion has done a lot of harm to the gay commuity so I was really nervous, but they have been really loving and kind,” said Chugg regarding the InterVarsity club. “I love how I can openly talk about my feelings and how I feel about certain topics and they aren’t going to judge me for it. It’s more about just sharing what you believe rather than telling someone what they have to believe.” 

The event, which will occur on the first Thursday of every month in the Reflection Center’s Convening Room, is hosted by the UVU InterVarsity Club. The club is the local chapter of InterVarsity, a non-profit Christian alliance which establishes Christian communities on campuses nationwide. 

Avatar
Christian Fullmer

Related Articles
Arts & Culture

The Smashing Pumpkins persevere

Posted on Author Chad Hunt and Greg Wilcox

Anticipation was high Friday, Sept. 28, at the McKay Events Center. Fans came to find out whether alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins could still deliver; and how the death of a fan only a few nights prior in Vancouver would affect the night’s show.
Arts & Culture

S’more fun close to campus

Posted on Author Ray Cheatham

Two graham crackers, a toasted marshmallow, and a small bar of chocolate-these are the ingredients for one of the easiest recipes ever known. The s’more. Simply scrumptious.Have you ever made a s’more? Did you make a s’more this summer? Because time is running out.
Arts & Culture

Get more sleep, get better grades

Posted on Author Erik Frederickson

If you’ve been worried about your GPA, sleep on it.According to a recent study through Brown University, as cited in an article titled "Study shows college students in poor sleep pattern" by Jazmine Pendleton, "Seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommended amount that a college student is to have every night, but on average, college students get about six hours per night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.