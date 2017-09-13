Back in 2012 when Imagine Dragons released their first album Night Visions, you could not escape hearing at least one of their hits on the radio.

The same thing could be said today about their latest album Evolve. It took the number two spot on the Billboard 200 albums list. Believer, the first single, reached the number four spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart and has topped the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart for 24 weeks.

Even though the album’s name is Evolve, the sounds of this band have not changed. The music continues to sound the same as it did on their first two albums. So, if you are hoping for a new sound from this band, then you may have to wait. However, those who loved their previous work will enjoy the familiar sound.

Imagine Dragons will soon be on tour to promote Evolve, but the real question is do the new songs actually match up to all of the success they are generating for the band?

Believer isn’t exactly a song that you automatically fall in love with. It is a single that grows on you the more you listen to it. Imagine Dragons definitely has a unique sound. Even though they are considered a rock band, they don’t share the same style that’s usually heard from other popular rock bands. That’s why at first this single comes off as different. However, as the rocking lyrics start to creep into your head, you’ll begin to enjoy it more and more.

Some of the other songs like Whatever It Takes or I Don’t Know Why are ones that I gravitated toward. These songs have more of an upbeat electronic sound to them, which is something that is often encountered in today’s music. These tracks feel more catchy and comfortable at first, because they sound like some of Imagine Dragons’ previous songs.

Their song Walking the Wire is a little bit slower compared to the others but it really gives you the triumphant “I can do anything” feeling.

Don’t listen to the first half of the album and assume that you’ve heard all it has to offer.

Towards the end is their second single that has been released from Evolve called Thunder. Between loud drumbeats that represent actual thunder and the catchiest lyrics of the whole album, this is by far their best and is a song that makes you tap your foot and bob your head.

Overall, Evolve is worth a listen. There is something to love in this collection of songs, and it is sure to become a memorable album among fans.