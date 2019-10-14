Arts & Culture Featured Humans od UVU

Humans of UVU: Week Two

UVU Sophomore Megan Arnita at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Photo by Rachel Brown.

Week number two of Humans of UVU highlights Megan Arnita. Megan is a Sophmore at UVU studying Pre-Nursing. Megan shared a fun story about one thing she likes to do with her friends.

“So this one day, me and my friends had this crazy idea to go to the Grand Canyon to watch the sunrise! We left at 11 pm and got there at 5:30 am! It was super pretty to see the sunrise over the Grand Canyon. Even though I got about zero hours of sleep, I’d say it was worth it!”

Megan Arnita Sophomore at UVU

Megan is the youngest of four girls in her family, three of which have attended UVU. She loves being with friends and family, enjoying all of the beauty that Utah and the surrounding areas have to offer.

Chloe Nielson

