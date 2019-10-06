Arts & Culture Featured Humans od UVU

Humans of UVU: The Beginning!

Posted on Author Chloe Nielson Comment(0)

Big Announcement:

You have made one of the best choices you’ve ever made by clicking on the first of the Humans of UVU series! Every week we will be highlighting one of our very own Wolverines right here. Our reporters will be in the halls, finding all of you with funny, relatable and inspiring stories to tell. UVU has over 40,000 students from various backgrounds, and we want to hear about student life and the diverse students that live it.

Our first Human of UVU is Freshman Denise Garcia. Garcia is studying Pre- Nursing here at UVU, and she told us this funny dating story:

“There was a time I went on a date with this guy. We were driving up to a mountain to go hiking when suddenly his tire was flat. He had been standing outside for a good ten minutes, not knowing what to do, when I asked him if he needed help, and he was so nervous he was sweating everywhere. I had decided to call my dad to teach him how to change a flat tire. Moral of the story: make sure the dude you are dating knows the basics of changing a tire, or you’ll get your dad doing it for your date.”

UVU Freshman Denise Garcia
Headshot of Denise Garcia photo courtesy of UVU photography

Come back next week to hear from another one of our Wolverines at Humans of UVU!

Avatar
Chloe Nielson

Related Articles
Arts & Culture

The Smashing Pumpkins persevere

Posted on Author Chad Hunt and Greg Wilcox

Anticipation was high Friday, Sept. 28, at the McKay Events Center. Fans came to find out whether alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins could still deliver; and how the death of a fan only a few nights prior in Vancouver would affect the night’s show.
Arts & Culture

S’more fun close to campus

Posted on Author Ray Cheatham

Two graham crackers, a toasted marshmallow, and a small bar of chocolate-these are the ingredients for one of the easiest recipes ever known. The s’more. Simply scrumptious.Have you ever made a s’more? Did you make a s’more this summer? Because time is running out.
Arts & Culture

Get more sleep, get better grades

Posted on Author Erik Frederickson

If you’ve been worried about your GPA, sleep on it.According to a recent study through Brown University, as cited in an article titled "Study shows college students in poor sleep pattern" by Jazmine Pendleton, "Seven to eight hours of sleep is the recommended amount that a college student is to have every night, but on average, college students get about six hours per night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.