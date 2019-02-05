We’re nearing Valentine’s Day, a holiday structured around the idea of love. So in the spirit of the season, let’s talk marriage. Since we are college students, most of us don’t have a lot of money or time to spare. Here are some tips on how to create your dream wedding on a budget. Six steps to a budget wedding

Step one: Meet the love of your life and agree to get married. As soon as that’s done, you are ready to start the planning.

Step two: The dress. Here in Utah, we are lucky to have some great bridal stores. One of these is Alysse’s in the Orem Riverwoods. Their prices are great, especially if you look at the clearance dresses. These dresses are still the same great quality but at a fraction of the cost. To buy a coat and dress you can get away with about $300, including cleaning and steaming for both items.

Step three: Venue. Venues can be expensive, but if you ask the right people, you can get them for free. Yes, free. From a wedding in the park or cultural hall of any LDS church, you simply have to ask and people will often accommodate. You might even consider lesser-known options like the Mosida Handcart building located in Elberta, Utah, which is the perfect venue for a rustic themed wedding and only a 45-minute drive from Orem.

Step four: Food. Let’s be honest, catering is going to be expensive no matter where you go, but some places offer reasonable options. For example, a large nugget tray from Chick-fil-a is estimated to serve 25 people for $90 with a gallon of lemonade for $10. If your venue is free, a catering company can really be worth it.

Step five: The rings. Rings don’t have to be expensive. You can buy a wedding “starter set ”at Walmart for about $20. If you look online you can find even nicer sets for under $100. Going to a jewelry store is the most expensive option and most of the time will require multiple payments.

Step six: Tie the knot. If you really want your wedding to stand out, or fit a theme, look up ring exchanges and other such ceremonial options. Weddings are stressful –keep calm and you’ll get more done. Lastly, watch the weather –nothing ruins an outside wedding like the weather. If you plan to have any part of the ceremony in the cold, be considerate and tell your guests.

Hopefully, now you and your partner can plan the perfect wedding and live Happily Ever After.