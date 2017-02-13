There is a lot of pressure behind Valentine’s Day and the expectation of a planned night out full of fun, presents and romance to show the person you are with that you care for them. However, a special night doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of ways to have a great night that is also affordable.

Dinner and a movie

This year, Valentine’s Day lands on $5 Tuesday. You can take your date to any movie in Utah County for half price. Critically acclaimed movies like La La Land and Hidden Figures are still in theaters, as well as some new movies like The Space Between Us. Not into romantic movies? Rings is also playing in theaters. For dinner, Google “Utah Valentine’s Day dinner deals.” Many restaurants are offering specials or complimentary desserts on Valentine’s Day, though most deals happen in Salt Lake City or Park City. If you are planning to stay in Utah County, nicer local restaurants include Asahi Sushi, Outback Steakhouse, Guru’s in Provo, etc. These restaurants have an elegant feel without going over budget.

The Riverwoods

The Shops at Riverwoods are a charming part of town that most people forget about. Romantic gazebos are located throughout the property. It has a variety of options for food, such as Happy Sumo, Tucanos and Kneaders. Gifts can be picked out for each other at one of the shops, or you can play arcade games and laser tag with fellow humans at Provo Beach Resort. Games are only $1 and laser tag is $12 per couple.

At-home Picnic

It is still a little early to have a picnic outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate the atmosphere at home. Prepare sandwiches, sides and a dessert, grab a blanket and make your own picnic in the living room. Put up some Christmas lights in the background and add some scented candles to create a softer mood. Take it a step further and search a nature playlist on a streaming app like Spotify or Apple Music. These small details will change a regular living room into a warm oasis.

More doesn’t always mean better. Sometimes Having a nice night at home is more appreciated than an expensive meal in Salt Lake City. Find what works for you and get creative. There are many options at your disposal even at home. Put the experience above the price tag when it comes to Valentine’s Day and it is guaranteed to be a night to remember.