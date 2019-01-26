The 2018 Academy Award nominees were announced early Tuesday morning.

A few historic firsts happened – the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year (Black Panther), first indigenous Mexican woman to be nominated for Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio for Roma) and Netflix’s first film to make it into the Picture race: (Roma).



Though it landed on the most-watched streaming service in the world, Roma, a slice-of-life tribute to the childhood home of director Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) in Mexico, is far from alone in streamability. Here’s how to watch the top contenders:



Black Panther

Available to stream on: Netflix

Seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”.

Ryan Coogler’s film was the top grossing film of 2018 in the U.S., raking in over $700 million and crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide.



Bohemian Rhapsody

Available to stream on: Vudu (beginning Feb. 12)

Five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Rami Malek), and Best Film Editing.

Despite mixed reviews, including an overall score of 49 on Metacritic, the Freddie Mercury biopic surpassed $800 in the worldwide box office. Pundits including Awards Circuit and Gold Derby see Malek as the one to beat in Best Actor.



A Star Is Born

Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and Ally Maine (Lady Gaga) write a song together in 2018’s ‘A Star Is Born.’ Cooper and Bradley both received Oscar nominations for their work in the film.

Available to stream on: Google Play, Vudu

Ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga)

Most Oscar prognosticators don’t see the fourth iteration of A Star Is Born winning Best Picture, but many agree that the film’s power ballad, “Shallow,” as sung by Gaga and Cooper, is likely to win in the song category after peaking at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.



BlacKkKlansman

Available to stream on: Amazon Prime

Six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver)

Among the significant “firsts” of the night is this: Spike Lee, who has been a prolific filmmaker for over 35 years, earned his first Best Director nomination by the Academy. By his side is Driver, better known as Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars movies, with his first nomination as well.

The 2019 Academy Awards will be telecast on Sunday, February 24, on ABC.

