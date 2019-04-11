Healing hearts through the arts

The UVU Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Ensembles will present a special evening of musical entertainment as the Orem Senior Friendship Center hosts Miss Orem’s Community Benefit Concert and Dance on Saturday, April 13th. Alongside Chamber Orchestra and Ensemble will be string and vocal soloists.



Thomas, a UVU student majoring in violin performance, has used her platform as Miss Orem to fundraise and generate awareness as an ambassador to the Children’s Miracle Network. She regularly volunteers with the special needs community, doing music and art therapy classes.



Using the arts as a platform has a history of bringing people together and generating resources for charitable causes.



“The arts can help connect us with our inner selves and with others. It is that connection that heals and nurtures our humanity. It has been my mission as Miss Orem to promote artistic healing and connection throughout our community,” Thomas said.



The concert and dance invites students, family and friends to participate in a generous occasion to support children in need at Primary Children’s Hospital. Alongside the musical art performances is featured an art show, merchandise, raffle prizes, dancing and the opportunity to meet Miss Orem.



This concert will be held Saturday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Orem Senior Friendship Center. General admission is $10 and $5 for children and university students with a school ID. All proceeds from the concert will go to Primary Children’s Hospital.

