In college, it is easy to get caught up in the usual pattern of shuffling from classroom to classroom, writing essay after essay, and turning in assignment after assignment. It might be the last thing on a student’s mind to spend more time on campus than necessary, but joining clubs can be largely beneficial to students, as well as give them a chance to bond with others over similar interests, or try something completely new.

Lightsaber Club president Robyn Nay said, “The positive impact that clubs have for everyone who joins and participates is immeasurable. Lightsaber Club is so unique because it allows you to spend time and become close with a bunch of awesome people by dueling with combat sabers and doing all things nerdy. We always have a good time, so come check us out!”

UVU provides plenty of options for getting involved. From the Longboarding Club to the Disney Fan Club, there is something for everyone. Justin Marks, vice president of Spectrum, believes that clubs are valuable because they provide a community specific to someone’s identity or ideals.

“That makes our enormous university seem a little smaller because you can connect with people who really share your interest,” Marks said.

Networking through clubs also provides opportunities for students to develop their skills and get to know people better they may not otherwise meet.

Elyse Harrison, vice president of the ASL Club, said that clubs offer ways for students to get more out of their schooling than what they would normally get in the classroom.

“We are able to find a way to invite deaf individuals to come interact with the students and really help the students not only improve their sign language skills, but to meet people in the community – to network for their future and really just become part of what could be their future careers,” Harrison said.

John Williams, president of the Computer Engineering Club, says that his club allows students to get hands on experience in engineering. Last semester, the club focused on the project of configuring a bike to pedal on its own. The club also brings in guest speakers from the engineering world and tours many professional companies around Utah.

Mindy Martin, president of the Indoor Skydiving Club was able to be a part of a documentary for PBS through people she met within the club. This gave her the chance to backpack for two summers to work on a documentary for the hidden waterfalls of Yellowstone.

“Students should be involved in more things that the school has to offer other than just classes because it helps you network and be able to socialize with people,” Martin said.

If you want to see which clubs you identify with, check out Club Rush, which will be during the 17-18. This is a great chance to talk to those involved in the clubs and learn what they’re all about.