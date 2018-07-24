Local music group GENTRI – “The Gentlemen Trio” – are preparing for the release of their fifth studio album.

Members Casey Elliott, Brad Robins and Bradley Quinn Lever originally bonded over their love for musical theatre. The three tenors met when performing in leading roles in Les Miserables at the Hale Center Theater directed by UVU’s Dave Tinney. Shortly after the show, the three men decided to form GENTRI. Stephen Nielsen then joined the group as their composer, accompanist and producer.

Since forming in June 2014, the band has earned a list of impressive achievements, including performing alongside broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and classic rock group Journey.

They have also found their way to the top of numerous Billboard Charts. Although they have already accomplished so much, this trio looks forward to furthering their success.

Vocalist Robins discussed how the trio have found motivation from fan messages.

“It’s one thing to go and hear someone cheer your name, but it brings a whole new level of depth and reality to when someone, out of their own volition, takes the time to write a personal message about how your message helped them through the death of a loved one, talked them off the ledge of suicide, helped them get through whatever challenge [or] celebrate whatever triumph they were going through.”

They’ve since been performing in different states. Last year, they performed a sold-out Christmas show at the Eccles theater, which they plan on recreating this Christmas. In 2017, they played around 40 shows in the states, ranging from California to New York. They hope to continue playing around the U.S. and to add international shows to their repertoire, Robins said.

Currently, they have been in the studio working on their upcoming album which will be their first fully independent release. According to Robins, it will be a new and revised take on GENTRI’s “cinematic pop” sound.

“There are few things more exciting in the industry than creating things that never existed before and releasing it to the world,” Robins said.

August 16 and 17 the band will perform at the Covey Center to celebrate the release of their new album. The show will feature music from the album, GENTRI fan favorites and covers from broadway, Queen and The Greatest Showman.

“If you never experienced GENTRI, this album and this show is a great place to start,” Robins said.