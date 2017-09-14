College life can be a fun transition, but it can also be a difficult one. You’re thrown into a new life with different surroundings and a whole new schedule. It can be quite a shock at first. Once you start to get the hang of it, you’ll learn things that will help you succeed and grow. I have a few semesters under my belt, so I can give you some college tips that are sometimes overlooked.

My number one tip for succeeding in college took me a while to learn. But once I learned it, my college game changed forever. Make your class schedule according to you and your needs, not anyone else’s. If you know that waking early is like pulling teeth for you, then don’t take an 8 a.m. class. In my life, I realized quickly that I wouldn’t wake up for school, but I would wake up for a job. I made my schedule so that I work in the mornings and go to classes in the afternoon.

The same goes with homework. If you know you work best at night, then don’t do your homework right after school. If you feel like you work better by cranking out your assignment an hour before it’s due, then do that. Everyone’s mind works differently, so do what works best for you.

My second tip is to use this time to make yourself become who you want to be. College is the best time to perfect your skills and develop character. You will most likely never have this many resources, friends, opportunities and time again. It may feel competitive because you are surrounded by so many intelligent and attractive people, but try and focus on yourself and what you want to accomplish.

Lastly, focus on friendships as well as your studies. I know it’s great to have so many resources and knowledge surrounding you at all times, but don’t forget to make lasting friendships. Not only can your college friendships last a lifetime, they also help you network. Some of you may end up working with someone you went to school with, so it may be helpful to maintain good relationships with your peers.

College can be scary and hard. But, I promise you that if you just listen to yourself things will be easier. College can seem intimidating and scary, but these will be the best years of your life. Don’t forget to enjoy every second of it. College is the best and the worst all wrapped into one. So learn how to cherish the best parts and make the worst parts easier for you. Good luck this semester!

If you have a question about life, please feel free to email Hannah at [email protected]