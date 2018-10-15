Good people turned psycho-killer, innocent made malevolent, and great horror classics come to life at the Castle of Chaos in Midvale.

“Freddy Krueger, he’s my favorite. He did really good. There was also this lady, she bit my neck. I got gassed by the [Zombie Doctor] that was cool. I did the level four and that has been the best experience in a haunted house I have ever had,”said Dawson Peterson, an attendee.

From a ramp leading to the Inside of Joyce Byers’ house from Stranger Things to the heat filled boiler rooms of Freddy Krueger’s layer in Nightmare on Thirteenth or the new and old It, this haunt played with and mixed modern pop culture horror to the ‘80s slasher films.

“I came here last Saturday with my family and we just had so much fun. The fact that, because I’m in a wheelchair, I was wondering if they were going to mess with me like everyone else and they did. That made me feel like I was included andthat doesn’t happen very often,”said Malinda Bird, working her first day after and telling her experience with the 4th level of the haunt. The entire haunted house is not only fully underground, it is completely wheelchair accessible.

Castle of Chaos is one of the first haunted houses in Utah to provide a more hands-on level of fear. According to Dalton Brown, general manager, they have upped their game by adding even more sadistic and malicious malodies with their level five tier. According to many of the actors and provided on the Castle of Chaos Facebook page, this haunt doesn’t just push, it picks up and shoves you into “safe”torture.

“We’ve always considered ourselves on the boundaries of haunting. We have been dabbling in a more extreme experienceover the last couple of years and we final felt like we had the right levels and experience to give a more extreme experience (which is safe and fun for everybody),”said Brown. Though the level five experience was not open to the public in the past, only to those close to the cast and workers, they have finally made this open to the public.

Only veteran actors are allowed to play in the top levels according to Michael Harmon, an acting coach. They go through rigorous training after one full-year of working to ensure safety and terror are balanced.

The change actors go through when preparing for their roles is also astounding. Friendly chatter and banter as they put on the makeup and prosthetics to then shoving people in a closet or slamming them into walls, this shows the fun they have and changes that they can.