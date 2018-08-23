During the month of August, The Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City and The Mexicano-Latino Institute of Utah are hosting an art competition for artists residing in Utah who are of Latino origin and/or descent and are 18 or older. These artists are given the opportunity to submit up to three of their original works to be displayed at the First Utah Latino Art Exhibit at the Mexican Cultural Center in Salt Lake City this Fall/Winter season.

The piece chosen for first place will be awarded $1000, while second and third place will be awarded $500 and $250 respectively. Beside the winning pieces, other works will also be chosen for exhibition out of the submissions received. Submissions can be drawings, paintings, sculpture, photography, mixed media, installations or engravings as long as they are within the parameters of the size requirements and other official rules which can be found with instructions on submission on the event’s Facebook page or the official website for The Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City.

The competition is open-theme, and all submissions and inquiries must be sent to the Mexican Cultural Attaché Claudia Benítez at the following email: [email protected] The winners will be publicly announced on September 10th on The Consulate of Mexico’s official website and Facebook page.

The Titular Consul of Mexico in Salt Lake City, José V. Borjón, when asked for comment about this event, has said: “The objective of the First Latino Utah Art Competition is to offer a space…so that young up-and-coming artist[s] of Hispanic origin may use [it] to share their artwork in whatever medium they create. We want to make available our premises to facilitate the careers of Hispanic artists. This is not only for those of Mexican origin but any Latinx artist…We wish to have a good response so that we may organize every year [this] event and showcase the diversity and richness of our culture and their contemporary creations.”