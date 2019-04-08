Fine arts students contrast light and darkness

Photos by Jonah Hokit

Bachelor of Fine Arts students displayed their work at the Woodbury Art Museum to commemorate their upcoming graduation from the program. The works will continue to be showcased through April 12.



It’s that time again — finals are looming and, for fine arts programs, this means displaying their work for all to see. Bachelor of Fine Arts students showcase their senior works at the Woodbury Art Museum.

Kennedy, a BYU freshman, was present at the gallery to work on an assignment.

“We’re supposed to pick a work that fits into the history of Western civilization and examine trends,” Kennedy said. Among these trends, she noticed a theme of “individuality, feelings of anxiety, beauty versus sensuality, drugs, nature and human life.”

One of the collections that expressed these trends was “Emerging from Black” by Hyeju Kim.

“My dream was to die at the moment I wished,” Kim said in his artist statement. “I suffered due to depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive neurosis, insomnia and other mental disorders. I would like to thank everyone for supporting me: you are my lights.”

Kim’s works are photographs of different kinds of lights trying to break through the darkness and illuminate the stressful world in which he thrives. One features a sun struggling to burst through ominous dark clouds. Each one is angled to enhance the contrast to its fullest effect.

Photos by Jonah Hokit

Heavenly Blue Light, a 1903 UVU alumna, was at the show because she loves to visit museums and feels like they teach her something.

“They make me think about things I wouldn’t usually,” Blue Light said. “Like how forgetful people are of color. Most of the artwork is in black and white.”

Scott Robinson’s “Lost in the Dark” artwork is dark but simultaneously gorgeous. Many of the colors blend in a galaxy-like manner to create images. It is baffling, leaving one completely entranced by his ability to create the elegance of the cosmos in each piece.

“Storytelling is a unifying tradition that is as old as time,” Robinson said in his artist statement. “Holding to this tradition, I look to past stories that have had a profound impact on my perspective and use those tales as the foundation of my work… Narrative Illustration is a communication tool that can transcend past language, borders, and cultures.”

The BFA art show will remain at the Woodbury through April 12.