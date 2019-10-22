Fine Arts Majors to Display Artwork

Bachelor of fine arts majors will have a chance to submit their artwork for display at the Woodbury Art Museum. The museum is accepting submissions between Nov. 8 and Dec. 4, 2019. Chosen work will then be displayed at the museum, located at University Place Mall, 575 E University Pkwy, Suite 250, Orem. Currently on display is the Faculty Art Show.

Admission is free to the public and its entrance is found on the south side of the mall adjacent to the RC Willey Home Furnishings attachment. Don’t plan on going on a Sunday or Monday because the facility is closed on those days. Operating hours are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

The museum features artwork consisting of a variety of mediums. They range wildly from video, dance films, and digital prints to oil, pencil, and watercolor, to bronze, fired clay, and even “found 9mm bullet brass, 12 gauge shotgun caps on board.”

In the red showcase rooms, photography is not allowed. A lot of work from artist Greg Hildebrandt is featured there. They are organized into series such as paintings depicting A Christmas Carol, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Wizard of Oz.

Cancer: Half Fathom and Full Grasp by Patrick Wilkey; 2019; digital, encaustic, ceramic, mixed media

In another area one piece of artwork is entitled Cancer: Half Fathom and Full Grasp (2019; digital, encaustic, ceramic, mixed media) by Patrick Wilkey. It shows a crab clutching a planet along its orbital path. A part of the artist’s message reads, “The Cancer sign is about the tenacity to grab hold and not let go. Sometimes we want to believe in a truth so strongly that we will lie to ourselves and to others in order to continue — fully grasping an idea we half fathom as being true.”

Push & Pull by Audrey Reeves; 2019; oil

Another piece of artwork is entitled Push & Pull (2019; oil) by Audrey Reeves. Her message connects the origin of her painting from “the layers, unique colors, and varied textures of [a] creek” to “my identity and my non-linear journey, including the in-betweens, the middle grounds, the borders and fluid categories. I am always learning and expanding my perceptions and so who I am is constantly being changed, tugged, and pulled into different directions, the same as a drop of water flowing down a river.”

Other interesting works include a depiction of the American flag with the word “Fear” imposed atop it, a painting of Brigham Young riding a dinosaur in the Salt Lake Valley, and a collage of .22 caliber shell casings arranged to form the appearance of something like a sunflower. The Review reached out to Lisa Bendino-Anderson, director of the museum, to ask for more information about student art submissions, but was not able to make contact with her by the time of publication. Information about the museum can be found at www.uvu.edu/museum/.