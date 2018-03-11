Students of the UVU Commercial Music Department held a concert at the Ragan Theater March 2 to springboard the department’s concert series. With the use of a fog machine, captivating visuals, lights and professional musical equipment, the department created their own rock and pop concert experience on campus.

The show comprised of two groups, Jealous Jeanie and Sonic Exchange, who made each act their own, playing and singing with the energy that any music star would. The show featured covers from a variety of bands from different music genres, including Muse’s head-banging rock anthem “Stockholm Syndrome”, Whitney Houston’s upbeat “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the danceable track “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Between the changing of sets, Brian Shepherd of Voiceline took a moment to perform his signature beatboxing and teach the audience how to do it as well. The concert closed with covers of Imagine Dragons’ popular songs “Believer,” “It’s Time” and “Radioactive.”

Faculty advisor Todd Sorensen, who has over 25 years experience in the music industry, was excited to provide an opportunity for students to perform and expand their musical abilities. Sorensen said that most universities don’t have programs like this with contemporary music as part of their music department.

“We thought we’d take this idea of creating a symphony, but instead of being violins, violas, trombones, trumpets, percussion, we would use different aspects from the school of the arts,” Sorensen said.

The Mixtape LIVE concert was a prelude to the symphony concert that the arts department will be having March 30. This will be the beginning of a concert series that will highlight the talents of UVU students in the school of arts.

The music at Mixtape Live was chosen to give the audience a taste of the selection that will represent the voice section at the upcoming symphony concert. The concert will feature hip-hop dancers, visual arts, theater and diverse set designs. It will also collaborate with aerial dancers from a company in Salt Lake City run by Darla Davis who performed in Cirque du Soleil.

“I feel like the commercial music program is evolving,” said Evelyn Escalona, a commercial music sophomore who performed in the concert.