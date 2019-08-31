Annual Wolverine Bingo event a success with students

The Grande Ballroom was packed full with 673 students in attendance for Wolverine Bingo the night of Aug 28. The winner of the grand prize was Sara Turnbell, a public relations major, who won a trip for two to San Francisco.

Other prizes such as grocery bundles, Bluetooth speakers, Airpods and tickets to the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert where won through the night.



Daniel Carr wins Airpods in round 3

MR. and Miss UVU present first round prize





“What we do first is look for a grand prize, where we want our trip to be,” said Marisa Christ, the organizer for the event. Every bingo has a grand prize trip that becomes the theme for the night. In past years, a Disneyland trip and a cruise to Mexico were the big ticket prizes.

The starting rounds were simple single-line bingos for the first prize, a care package of groceries. Second and third round prizes were Airpods and a television, requiring more complicated bingos.

To win the final prizes like the Jonas Brothers tickets, participants needed to make a U-shaped bingo, and a blackout was needed for the trip to San Francisco.

“It is unreal, I did not think this would happen to me,” said Turnbell. She previously attended three other bingo nights in the past, but this was her first win. “It is just fun to watch students win prizes and to see them all come together.”

Kali Metzger, a health care administration major, said bingo and other events are “a chance to network with students in a fun environment, and [have the chance to] win prizes we may not be able to elsewhere,”