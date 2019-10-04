The Aikido club warms up with a series of movements to prepare for their meeting.
Aikido Club: Roll with the punches

How would you like to learn a martial art that’s all about peaceful resolutions? Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, students from all kinds of backgrounds gather to learn the “Art of Peace” also known as Aikido, a Japanese form of martial arts. 

“The name explains what it is: ‘ai’ means harmony, ‘ki’ means life energy, and  ‘do’ means the way- so it’s the way to blend with life energy.” Marc Hugentobler- Aikido instructor and mentor of the Aikido club- explains what sets  Aikido apart from other martial arts: “Instead of just fighting and resisting and using a destructive energy, [we’re] taking the energy of the attack and using it to resolve the attack in a harmonious way.”

A mix of head flips, somersaults, and steady posture, this martial art redirects attacks without damaging results. 

  • Members of the Aikido club redirect their falling energy through somersaults.

“With my background, I faced a lot of aggression in my life, and the idea to resolve things peacefully just kind of vibed with me.” Amy Moeller, Vice President of the Aikido club, explained what Aikido means to her. “I also use Aikido in my daily application at my job. We’re met with chaotic situations, but I’m learning how to adapt, relax, and harmonize with it.”

  • Mentor and PE 1440 Instructor Marc Hugentobler stands with Aikido Club Vice President Amy Moeller after an intense training exercise.

“The other thing that is beautiful about Aikido is that you don’t have to be particularly strong or particularly big or anything because we’re actually using gravity and the ground to do these techniques. As long as you have the willingness to try and the energy to contribute, anyone can do this.” Hugentobler added.

The Aikido club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 to 7:30 in RL 221, and Saturdays from 8:00 to 10:00 am in RL 221, and freely welcomes anyone who wants to participate. 

  • A flag pinned to a bulletin board within RL 221, where the Aikido club is held.

