Freshmen at UVU might not know about different activities available that offer a great break from the stress of classes. Here are three fun ways to pass the time during your first semester and have fun.

Rock Climbing:

On the second floor of the Student Life and Wellness Center is a climbing wall to feed your craving for adventure. It has over 30 climbs that participants can choose from and a 40 foot wall for those that are feeling particularly daring.

The rock wall is a great way to have fun with friends and work out, whether you’re an expert or someone looking to try something new. There are facilitators available who will help you out if it is your first time or if you need a refresher.

The climbing wall is free for students taking 10 or more credits. If you are not a full time student, they also offer a paid gym membership. Harnesses and shoes are available to rent if you don’t have your own gear.

Gaming:

The Gaming Center has endless options for a great time. It includes pool tables, ping pong tables, air hockey, foosball and gaming on Wii U and Xbox One systems.

With plenty to choose from, you can begin your evening at the pool table, then end it by playing a few rounds of Super Smash Bros.

Bowling:

There is a five lane bowling alley in the gaming center. Bring your friends for a great time. If you discover that you enjoy bowling, there are half semester passes for $28 and full semester passes for $55, and each comes with unlimited bowling and free shoe rental.

Get into bowling by taking advantage of the discounts offered to students, such as the Student Dollar Deal on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wolverine Wednesdays where students wearing green bowl for $1.

There’s also the Family Night Deal on Mondays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $1 per game for everyone.

The Date Night Deal for Two is on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to11 p.m. at $12 for four games, and it comes with two free shoe rentals.

There is something for everyone, so don’t be afraid to be adventurous and have a good time!