The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 6 | Things Made in a Basement When Nobody was Looking

13 hours ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, a podcast showcasing the fun events going on around and on campus. This week, Meg and special guest Boh discuss their thoughts on the newest art exhibit titled: “Things Made in a Basement When Nobody Was Looking.” This exhibit is from local artist Wayne Kimball, and will be up until the 2nd of November. Be sure to head over and check it out for yourself!

To keep in touch with us throughout the week, find us on instagram and twitter @uvureview

