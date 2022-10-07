The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 6 | Things Made in a Basement When Nobody was Looking

Welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, a podcast showcasing the fun events going on around and on campus. This week, Meg and special guest Boh discuss their thoughts on the newest art exhibit titled: “Things Made in a Basement When Nobody Was Looking.” This exhibit is from local artist Wayne Kimball, and will be up until the 2nd of November. Be sure to head over and check it out for yourself!



