Intro | Voices of UVU S1E1

Introducing Voices of UVU, a new podcast on diversity at Utah Valley University. In this episode, I talk about why I created the podcast! Don’t forget to subscribe for more weekly episodes!

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Host: Ammon Cobabe
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ammon Cobabe & Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 10/26/2019)

Ethan Young
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

