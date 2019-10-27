Basketball Season Begins! | QF S2 Ep07

Featured Podcast Sports

The UVU Review:

  1. UVU women’s soccer: Won 10-0 at Chicago State, lost 1-0 at UMKC and won 3-1 vs UTRGV. They now sit in third in the standings and are only one point behind second place.
  2. UVU men’s soccer: Lost 2-1 at UMKC, Frischknecht scored again and they’re now on the road against San Jose State and first place Seattle U. UVU is one point behind SU in the standings.
  3. UVU volleyball: Won 3-0 vs both CSU and SU, lost at NMSU 3-1.
  4. Shoutout to Kevin Lynch of the Cross Country team being named the WAC Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. The women recently took first in the Santa Clara Bronco Invite and the men second. Way to go!
  5. Men’s and Women’s basketball begins: Women start on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an exhibition vs Western Colorado and the Men on Nov. 1 vs College of Idaho.

The In-State Special:

  1. BYU football – on a bye this week, beat Boise State
  2. Utah football – vs Cal this week, beat ASU
  3. Utah State football – at Air Force this week, beat Nevada
  4. Utah Jazz season has started, defeated the OKC Thunder 100-95 on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Final Stretch:

  1. The NBA’s opening week

Credits:   
Hosts: Andrew Creer and Tanner Heath  
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young  
Logos Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 10/27/19)

