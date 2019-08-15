Safety Bleeding In

Bleeding Control Kits available in all AEDs on campus

In the case of an emergency, survival is the number one priority. Emergency Management at UVU is headed by Robin Ebmeyer and her team. Their main priorities are to keep students and faculty safe on campus.

In light of recent shootings it becomes even more necessary to educate ourselves and be prepared in the case of an emergency. Robin says, “It feels like it’s happening all the time and some people walk around in fear of being involved in an active shooting situation. Even when it feels like it’s (shootings) happening every day, campus’s are still very very safe places to be. But, we are not sticking our heads in the sand, from the President down we are preparing and doing everything we can think of to do. We are always thinking: what more can we do?”

One answer to this question this year is Bleeding Control Kits.

In 2015 the White House launched the Stop the Bleed Initiative to promote awareness and education. After the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, a concentrated effort of empowering civilian intervention in the case of major trauma events has taken place. The initiative enables bystanders to become trained to stop bleeding and save lives. This year UVU has obtained Bleeding Control Kits to place all over the school as an additional measure to increase survival in the case of an emergency. Stopping the bleed is an intervention that a bystander could do pretty easily, if they had the right equipment.

What is a Bleeding Control Kit?

Bleeding Control kits include items for applying pressure, bandaging, and a tourniquet kit.

A Bleeding Control Kit contains all the items needed to stop a major bleed while waiting for the first responders.

Where will I find it?







Bleeding Control Kits can be found in all AED Cabinets around campus.

When will I use it?

Bleeding Control Kits can be used in many different situations and emergencies. Not only for active shooter situations although this is originally where the idea started. These kits are used, according to Robin, “For anything that could cause someone to bleed.”

How do I use it?

Each kit itself includes an instruction booklet with step by step instruction.

Emergency Management

Part of Emergency Management’s overall plan is having a Building Marshal and Floor Captain in every building and on every floor. These people are in charge of getting people out of the building in the case of an emergency such as fire, earthquakes, they are also trained on how to use an AED and Bleeding Control Kits.

Another important part of the plan is the way used to contact students. At UVU a mass text messaging system is used. Students opted into this system automatically. This is used in the case of an emergency to send a message to students giving information on the situation. These text messages include a link to a website that will give live updates and more information.

Emergency management also hosts trainings, helping individuals and groups feel more comfortable and prepared. Helpful videos can be found on their website.

“We are paying attention to this we are training, we are exercising, we are planning, we are doing everything we can to be prepared, to stop it from happening and then to respond and recover if we have to.” Robin Edmeyer UVU Director- Emergency Management, Environmental Health and Safety

Photos courtesy of Robin Edmeyer Aug, 2019