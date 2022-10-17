Wolverine athletic stand-outs from the fall season

Everlyn Kemboi has claimed first overall in two races this season (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Utah Valley University is home to a plethora of talented student-athletes, many of which are making splashes in the NCAA.

Utah Valley University’s athletic programs are home to some of the top individual talent in the nation, including the likes of Everlyn Kemboi, Kazna Tanuvasa and Brady McKinlay.

Everlyn Kemboi – Women’s Cross Country

Everlyn Kemboi set a course record, as well as placing first overall, at the 48th annual Paul Short Run on Sep. 30. Kemboi came in with a time of 19:33 in the Women’s College Gold 6K, beating the previous record by four seconds. This season, Kemboi has been named as Western Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week twice, once on Sep. 7 following her first-place finish at the UVU Invitational, and once on Oct. 5, following her record-setting performance at the Paul Short Run. She has helped the Wolverine women’s cross-country team climb as high as #16 in the nation.

Brady McKinlay – Men’s Golf

Brady McKinlay, along with teammate Kai Iguchi, was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America scholar. McKinaly has claimed three-straight individual titles this season. He first won in come-from-behind fashion at the Ram Masters Invitational on Sep. 20. He then claimed his second-straight individual title, winning the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational on Oct. 4. Finally, McKinlay most recently claimed the individual title at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational on Oct. 11.

Kazna Tanuvasa – Volleyball

Kazna Tanuvasa was named to the 2022 Preseason All-WAC team along with teammate Tori Dorius. This season, Tanuvasa broke the all-time UVU kills record, surpassing 1,600 kills and breaking a 12-year record held by Kayli Doxey. The volleyball team is currently sitting at third overall in the WAC standings as they progress through conference play.

Faith Webber – Women’s Soccer

Faith Webber was recently named WAC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a hat trick in the second half of UVU’s matchup against California Baptist University. Webber led the Wolverines back from a 3-0 deficit and scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute of play, breaking the 3-3 tie. The women’s soccer team is currently tied with Seattle University for fourth place in the WAC standings.

Other Notable Wolverines

Other notable Wolverines from this season include Avery Shewell, who was awarded both WAC Offensive Player of the Week and WAC Freshman of the Week for volleyball on Sep. 26. She recorded a career-high 13 kills against Utah Tech on Sep. 22. Jenna Shepherd was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Top-100 Watch List for collegiate women’s soccer as well WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Diego Castillo and Alejandro Silva were both named to All-WAC preseason teams for men’s soccer as well.

As fall sports move into conference play and the postseason, stay tuned on UVUReview.com for all updates and stories.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related