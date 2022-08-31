Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 1 | Eating Healthy When You’re Not Wealthy!

3 seconds ago Meg McKellar
Cover Art: the title "Wellness for Wolverines" occupies the top third while two people ride a tandem bike beneath

This week, Jefferson Albright speaks to four different students here at UVU about their experience budgeting and eating healthy while in college.

Tune in next week to hear our hosts discuss solutions to the problems students face with their healthy eating, whether it be time management, budgeting, or other challenges.

This week’s music:
“Carpe Diem” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

