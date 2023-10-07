Utah Valley Volleyball suffers third straight sweep, falling to UTRGV. 

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Volleyball continues their ruff stretch after a three set loss to UTRGV. It is the second three-game losing streak this season.

UVU Volleyball continued their rough stretch of play, falling to UTRGV 28-26, 25-21, 25-19 in a three set sweep.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair from beginning to the end, led by Avery Shewell, who had a game high in kills.

The Wolverines managed to stay right on the heels of the Vaqueros; both teams were fighting to gain an edge. But a quick run by UTRGV near the end of the set led them to gain a substantial advantage in a close set, but multiple errors by the Vaqueros allowed the wolverines to tie the game up at 20 apiece. UVU would go on a crucial 3-0 run, with vital kills from Tori Ellis and Shewell giving Utah Valley the opportunity to close the exhausting set out.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

A devastating error at the net caused the Vaqueros to get back into the game, and throw the set into bonus ball. A quick kill by UTRGV and an attacking error by UVU then quickly put the set away, 28-26.

The second set started similarly to the first, with both teams finding it hard to find any lead.

Good plays were being made on both sides, both Ellis and Shewell played great games, having 10 and 12 kills respectively, but a balanced attack by the Vaqueros proved to be too much for the Wolverines.

UTRGV had four players with double digit kills and everyone in the front line was a threat. The set remained tied up until the middle of the set.

The Vaqueros went on a lightning fast 5-0 run to bring the score to 20-15, and from there it was tough for the Wolverines to bring it back.

A 3-0 run by the Wolverines brought the score closer, but it was too little too late, as a final kill by the Vaqueros finished the set off 25-21.

The third set was the most lopsided of the three, another back-and-forth set was blown open in the midpoint by another timely Vaquero run.

Again it was tough for UVU to produce enough consistent offense to put pressure on UTRGV, every run by the Wolverines was quickly matched and surpassed.

The Vaqueros held a consistent 5 point lead for most of the set, and from there UVU’s offense could never bring the score back to within three, as Utah Valley dropped the third and final set, 25-19.

UVU is now in the middle of another three game losing streak and they will hope to stop the slide against Seattle University on Monday Oct. 9, at Lockhart Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

