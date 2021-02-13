Super Bowl Recap | QF S3 EP4
- Women’s Soccer: Nathan Farmer breaks down the teams 1-1 performance in their road trip to Florida.
- News & Notes: Women’s basketball gets two conference wins over the weekend, men’s soccer has their first game postponed due to COVID-19.
- Super Bowl Recap: Bridger and Nathan share their thoughts on the Super Bowl and recap Nathan’s prop bets from last week.
- What’s Next: Bridger and Nathan look ahead to this week in Wolverine athletics with volleyball and men’s basketball.
Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__) Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.