Super Bowl Recap | QF S3 EP4

4 hours ago Ethan Young
  1. Women’s Soccer: Nathan Farmer breaks down the teams 1-1 performance in their road trip to Florida.
  2. News & Notes: Women’s basketball gets two conference wins over the weekend, men’s soccer has their first game postponed due to COVID-19.
  3. Super Bowl Recap: Bridger and Nathan share their thoughts on the Super Bowl and recap Nathan’s prop bets from last week.
  4. What’s Next: Bridger and Nathan look ahead to this week in Wolverine athletics with volleyball and men’s basketball.

Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__) Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger

