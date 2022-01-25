Student Life seeks to increase fees, day two of student fee hearings

The Student Development & Well Being department is seeking a $2.47 increase to its portion of student fees to continue funding for running programs and to account for a future Cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA). Photo by Matthew Drachman.

The hearing was conducted on Jan. 20 in the student council chamber. Marissa King, director of student leadership and involvement, presented on behalf of the Student Life programs. Additionally, Jacob Atkin, associate vice president of finance and administration, covered details concerning the fees of building bonds and the Utah Transit Authority.

King presented to members of the council justification for the increase from the current $50.18 to $52.65, citing the planned change to COLA and funding needs. As mentioned in previous pieces, these preliminary proposals are subject to change due to COLA, which has not been confirmed by the Utah State Legislature.

Funding that King seeks would support student programs that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Care Hub, which supports students who have trouble accessing food. An increase in these funds would be used to hire a full-time staff member to run the operation and distribute funds. It would also support the continuation of the program.

“We need staff members that are trained in their [area of expertise],” stated King. Along with Care Hub, funds raised from the increase would go towards the Map the System, a program run by the Center for Social Impact.

King stressed the importance of these programs, citing graduation statistics that report students who participated in events and activities were 5.8% more likely to complete their degrees than those who didn’t.

“Everything [the student council members] are doing is helping students graduate,” said King. Student programs strive to, “report a higher level of confidence in their ability to lead and work with others, communicate verbally and in writing, manage their time, problem solve, and make decisions.”

The hearing then transitioned to a discussion on building bonds and UTA. The council heard from Atkin on the proposals to maintain the current student fees at $91.50 for bonds and $6.54 for UTA passes that come with every UVID.

Currently, there are two outstanding buildings when it comes to bonds, the Student Life and Wellness Center and the newly renovated Sorensen Student Center. In documents shared with The Review, bonds are at $28 million for SLWC, and $34 million for the new Student Center remodel.

Bond fees have decreased twice in the last five years but have been maintained at the current rate for three years. Atkin noted that the current remodel of the campus explains the maintenance of student fees this coming academic year.

Furthermore, with the 2017-2018 contract still in good standing with UTA, the fee will stay the same. This will provide revenue for the university to pay the transit authority $1 million dollars, allowing students access to all UTA services, free of charge.

The next student fee hearing will take place Jan. 27. This hearing will include presentations from Student Health Services, UVU Athletics and the School of the Arts. The council will vote on the final UVUSA proposal for student fees on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. in the student council chambers.

For more information on student fees, visit the UVUSA website. To join the next meeting virtually, use this Teams link.