Holistic wellness through the wellness wheel

The wellness wheel at Utah Valley University provides a template to help students balance wellness in different areas of their life.

The wellness wheel is split up into 6 different wellness areas that include: intellectual, emotional, physical, spiritual, social, and nutritional. “The wellness wheel encompasses the overall health, not just physical health,” said Trever Carter, Wellness Programs director. “We try to focus on all aspects of the wellness wheel so that students are at full capacity when it comes to being in school.”

According to UVU’s website, to get started with the wheel you choose a wellness key area, and at least one wellness resource available on-campus to strengthen that area. Ideally, one can repeat this for each area for a holistic approach to wellness.

“[Intellectual wellness is] about exercising the mind, learning new things, and expanding upon one’s knowledge and skills,” said the J. Flowers Health Institute. “Being intellectually healthy can help you with mental growth which helps with your concentration, memory, and critical thinking skills.”

At UVU, intellectual wellness can start with visiting an academic advisor, the Wellness Resource Center, Money Management Resource Center, Tutoring Center, attending Student Success classes, or joining a club.

“Emotional wellness involves being able to cope effectively with the difficulties of life, being emotionally aware, and having healthy relationships with yourself and others,” said the J. Flowers Health Institute. “People with healthy emotional wellness are confident, have control over their feelings and behavior, and have good coping mechanisms for dealing with difficult situations. Building resiliency allows us to overcome the hurdles of life.”

UVU offers various programs and resources, such as the “Stress Less” program, stress reduction rooms, “Keys to Happiness” one-on-one programs, the Reflection Center, Ombuds, and counseling services. All of these resources are in-place to support the health and wellness of students in many areas of their lives.

“Physical wellness involves eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, doing enough regular physical activity, and preventing and managing illness and health conditions,” said the J. Flowers Health Institute. “Not being physically healthy can lead to numerous health problems or diseases. Developing a healthy lifestyle and making healthy choices will improve your overall wellness.”

To support the physical wellness of students, UVU offers Wellness Wednesdays, health screenings, physical fitness coaching, health coaching for different aspects of health, the Student Life and Wellness Center, the Outdoor Adventure Center, Intramurals, and many more health programs.

“The Spiritual Wellness Dimension is a broad concept that represents one’s personal beliefs and values and involves having meaning, purpose, and a sense of balance and peace,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. “It includes: recognizing our search for meaning and purpose in human existence; and developing an appreciation for life and the natural forces that exist in the universe.”

UVU provides stress reduction rooms, yoga classes, and campus religion groups for students seeking support of their spiritual wellness.

According to SAMHSA, “The Social Wellness Dimension involves having healthy relationships with friends, family, and the community, and having an interest in and concern for the needs of others and humankind.”

UVUSA and the Student Life and Wellness Center offer events and provide a community that contributes to social wellness.

For nutritional wellness UVU offers Tasty Tuesdays, monthly healthy cooking classes, and through healthy lifestyle coaching through health coaching.