Women take first; men take third at SUU Color Country Invitational

Ari Trimble took first at the SUU Color Country Invite (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Utah Valley University cross country team traveled to the SUU Color Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Cedar City Utah. The women had a dominant showing, placing first while the men’s team took third. The Wolverines competed against Southern Utah University and Utah Tech.

The Utah Valley University cross country team competed at the SUU Color Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Cedar City, Utah. The women’s team, led by freshman Ari Trimble, took first overall in the women’s 4-kilometer race with 24 points while the men took third for the men’s 6k race with 56 points.

The Wolverines primarily competed against in-state rivals Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University while there were also some unattached runners who competed in the invitational as well.

Trimble started things off for the women’s 4k race, finishing first overall with a time of 14:24.17. Elizabeth Zwahlen followed in third place with a time of 14:41.92 and Abby Linford rounded out the top five for UVU with a time of 15:00.15.

Haley Odekirk and Mara Holmes took seventh and eighth with times of 15:09.41 and 15:10.11, respectively. Kate Richardson finished in the top 20, taking 19th overall with a time of 15:45.77. Adelle Boxberger was the last Wolverine to finish, placing in the top 25 in 24th place with a time of 16:17.76.

Sophomore Thomas Pickford led the men in the 6k race taking sixth overall with a time of 19:27.23. Freshman Andrew Blackham finished in eighth with a time of 19:41.55. Bridger Isbell and Jacob Egan finished in 13th and 20th place with times of 20:07.15 and 20:42.29, respectively.

Bridger McCurdy and Kaleb Poulsen capped things off for the Wolverines, taking 22nd and 26th places with times of 21:35.09 and 22:25.70.

The Wolverines will next compete in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The invitational will be hosted by the University of Wisconsin.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related