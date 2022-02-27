Wolverines win streak snapped on the road at CBU 84-59

The Utah Valley women’s basketball team was defeated by California Baptist 84-59 on the road Saturday, Feb. 26. The Wolverines’ five-game winning streak was snapped as they fell to 14-13 on the season and 9-7 in the WAC.

The Wolverines were able to keep it close in the first quarter as they found themselves down 21-17. However, the Wolverines were cold on offense in the second quarter as they shot just 16% from the field and only scored five points This put them in a large deficit as they trailed 41-22 at halftime.

The Wolverines came out much stronger offensively in the third quarter as they shot 61% from the field. Despite the good shooting, they were unable to stop CBU from scoring and trailed 65-42 heading into the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of play, the Wolverines were unable to make a run and fell to CBU as they lost 84-59.

For the game, the Wolverines shot 43% from the field and 2-9 from 3-point range. They also committed 17 turnovers leading to 23 points off turnovers for CBU. Junior center Josie Williams accounted for much of the offense as she finished with a career-high 31 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Junior guard Madison Grange was also able to add eight points, three rebounds, and five assists.

With the loss to CBU, the Wolverines are unlikely to move up from fourth place in the WAC standings. However, the team still needs to win games to avoid falling and to hold on to their seed for the WAC tournament.

The Wolverines’ next game will be at home against Grand Canyon, who are in second place team in the WAC. The game will be on Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on ESPN+.