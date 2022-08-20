Wolverines tie 2-2 in exhibition game vs Westminster

The Wolverines tied 2-2 with the Westminster Griffins in a matchup full of physicality and penalties. This is the only exhibition for the Wolverines as they gear up to play their first match against UC Riverside on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The Utah Valley men’s soccer team drew 2-2 with the Westminster Griffins in a hard-fought battle on Friday, Aug. 18, at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The game was the first and only exhibition game for Kyle Beckerman’s club.

The game started back-and-forth as both sides could not capitalize on possessions. The Wolverines even had a corner attempt early that got cleared by the Griffins defense.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, the Griffins scored on themselves in the 12th minute, resulting in a 1-0 lead early for the Wolverines.

The game continued to alternate following the goal. Wolverine freshman Owen Knacht took a great shot in minute 22, but the volley was high. A few minutes later, Wolverine forward Aaron Nixon got another close look, but the ball hit the left side of the post.

The Wolverines played well defensively to close out the half, only allowing two corner kicks. Alejandro Silva almost scored again for the Wolverines late in the half with a bullet up the middle, but Griffins goalkeeper Noah Larkin made the save.



The Griffins came into the second half aggressively, taking a corner and free kick in Wolverine territory within the first five minutes. After a missed opportunity by the Wolverines in an effort to answer, Griffins center back Cole Kartchner scored inside the box on the other end to tie the game 1-1.

After more missed opportunities on both ends, Nixon recreated the Griffins goal to retake the lead 2-1 for the Wolverines in the 63rd minute.

Both teams again continued to fight back-and-forth, including a high shot by Wolverine freshman Leon Olacio in the 66th minute.

However, the Griffins weren’t done yet as defender Jace Vance scored a long-range across the body goal that tied the game 2-2. The Wolverines wouldn’t be able to respond as both sides struggled to attack against the other to finish out the game.

The Wolverines will remain home as they kickoff their 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The game can be streamed via ESPN+.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.