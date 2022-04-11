Wolverines fall to undefeated BYU 3-0

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team fell to the reigning NCAA runner-up Brigham Young Cougars 3-0 on Saturday, April 9 at Haws Field in Provo, Utah. The Wolverines came in competitively but were unable to fend off the aggressive Cougars. Wolverines’ goalkeeper Chelsea Peterson made several saves; however, the Cougars’ offense found ways to score two goals in the first half and two early in the second half. The Wolverines had great looks as well but were unable to knock any in. The Cougars also kept possession for much of the match, using their speed to maintain aggression.

With the loss to BYU, the Wolverines have now lost two straight and drop to a record of 4-2 in the spring season.

Maintaining possession for much of the game, BYU outshot UVU 18-10. Chelsea Peterson still had a phenomenal day, accounting for seven Wolverine saves, while Cougars’ keeper Savannah Empey-Mason had three. The Wolverines outshot the Cougars 3-2 in penalty kicks, while the Cougars had three corners compared to zero corners taken by the Wolverines.

The game began back and forth between both teams. Then the Wolverines became more aggressive and kept pressing on the Cougars’ side, but every time they got close to the goal, BYU goalie Savannah Empey-Mason and the Cougars’ defense would find a way to get rid of the ball.

The Wolverines were able to get a penalty kick in the sixth minute after a foul by BYU. However, the ball got stonewalled by BYU.

After twelve minutes, the Cougars began applying pressure. They came surging towards the Wolverines’ goal in the 13th minute, but Wolverines’ goalkeeper Chelsea Peterson was able to deflect the ball away with a great slide. One minute later, she made a diving stop after an attempted grounder by the Cougars.

The Cougars attacked again in the 16th minute, but Peterson was able to make the catching save in mid-air for her third save. BYU continued their persistence on offense while UVU stayed on defense, including stopping a corner kick.

Peterson made another save in the 21st minute. BYU then had a penalty kick in the 22nd but missed just inches to the left. The Cougars once again looked about to score in the 23rd but were stopped after being called offsides.

BYU were able to connect in the 24th, stinging the lower right corner of the goal and taking a 1-0 lead. They took another shot in the 25th, but Peterson made another diving save.

The Wolverines tried to answer in the 27th minute, but the shot went sailing over the crossbar. The Cougars then retook possession and took another penalty kick in the 33rd minute, but Peterson was able to make the leaping save. The Cougars persisted in knocking on the door again but shot wide to the left.

BYU took another shot in the 37th, but Peterson made another incredible save with a catch in mid-air. The Cougars hung around again and shot again the 39th, but the shot went just right.

The Cougars made another goal in the 41st after a trick move on Peterson to pound it in through the right side and go up 2-0. The Wolverines had a great look in the 42nd, but the pass inside got booted away by the Cougars. BYU answered with another shot in the 43rd, but the shot was again to the right.

The Wolverines took one last shot before time in the first half expired, but the shot deflected off the goalpost, ending the first half.

The Cougars furiously outshot the Wolverines 13-3 in the first half with two goals scored. The Cougars also outshot the Wolverines 2-1 in penalty kicks and took the sole corner kick of the first half. Despite the many shots, Peterson came up with six saves for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines came out of the half determined, getting a great look in the 47th minute, but the shot went flying high after the turf monster forced a trip. The Wolverines took another shot in the 49th, but Empey-Mason was able to make the diving save.

The Wolverines had another great look in the 52nd minute, almost kicking it in with a volley, but the Cougars made another great save. The Wolverines took a penalty kick in the 54th but were thwarted fast by the Cougars.

The Cougars immediately followed with a direct shot at Peterson, but she deflected the ball with her hands. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the Cougars connected in with a header following a Cougars’ corner kick, giving BYU the 3-0 edge.

BYU continued to put their foot on the gas as they took a high volley in the 57th minute and another shot over the crossbar in the 58th. UVU tried to answer in the 60th, but Empey-Mason was able to get rid of the ball before a potential score. A few minutes later, the Wolverines had a penalty kick, but the Cougars stood their ground. The Wolverines followed with another shot, but Empey-Mason saved the ball once again.

After nan extended battle for possession, the Wolverines shot again in the 66th minute, but the Cougars were able to make the stop. The Cougars had a great look in the 72nd minute, but the Wolverines’ defense was able to make the stop.

The Wolverines tried to answer again but were called offsides after almost scoring on a one-on-one matchup with Empey-Mason. UVU took another shot in the 74th but was again thwarted by Empey-Mason.

BYU took another corner in the 75th minute but was stopped again. The Cougars came in hot in the 83rd, breaking the ankles of the Wolverine defenders twice, but the Wolverines’ defense was able to stand their ground and get out of trouble.

The Wolverines became desperate in the last five minutes, taking a shot that went wide left in the 85th minute and kept possession until the last three minutes when both teams went back and forth until time expired to end the match.

Despite outshooting the Cougars 7-5 in the half, the Wolverines were still scoreless. BYU also kept possession for a good portion of the half as well. The Wolverines took two penalty kicks, while the Cougars compiled two more corner kicks in the half. Peterson had one more save in the half, while Empey-Mason clocked all three of her saves of the game.

Writer Freshman at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.